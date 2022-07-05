Four alleged kidnappers detained when police pursuit ends in Mississippi, MPD says

Four people were detained after officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) pursued a car of suspected kidnappers into Mississippi Monday afternoon.

MPD said officers found a vehicle believed to be used in a kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester roads around 3:40 p.m.

Police tried to get the car to pull over, but the driver refused.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Mississippi, where Southaven Police helped stop the car at Church Road and I-55, MPD said.

Four people were detained.

According to police, the alleged kidnapping victim, who was also in the car, is safe.

