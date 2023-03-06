Four Americans kidnapped by armed men just over Mexican border

Four Americans were kidnapped by gunmen on Friday evening shortly after passing the Mexico border.

The FBI office in Sant Antonio issued a statement on Sunday asking for public assistance in locating the perpetuators responsible for the kidnapping and also announced a $50,000 award for the return of those kidnapped and the arrest of those responsible.

According to the statement, the four American passengers were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates, and were shot at by gunmen just after crossing into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on Friday.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the FBI said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing that the kidnapping was “unacceptable” and that U.S. law enforcement agencies were working with Mexico to address the incident. She added that they want to be “careful” about giving out more information due to privacy concerns.

“These sorts of attacks are unacceptable. Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. U.S. law enforcement is in touch with Mexican law enforcement,” she said at a White House press briefing on Monday.

“The Department of State and Homeland Security are also coordinating with Mexico and we will continue to coordinate with Mexico and push them to bring those responsible to justice,” she added.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said in a statement that a Mexican citizen was killed during the incident. He also added that multiple law enforcement agencies are working to bring home the Americans kidnapped.

“We have no greater priority than the safety of our citizens — this is the US government’s most fundamental role. US law enforcement officials from numerous agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to secure the safe return of our compatriots,” he said.

