Four armed robbery suspects arrested after police trace cellphone

Oct. 25—ALBANY — Hint to thieves: When you steal someone's cellphone, usage of the phone can be hazardous to your health ... or at least your ability to avoid jail time.

Four Albany men were arrested by Albany Police Department officers Monday after the thieves robbed a victim at gunpoint. Among the items the thieves took was the victim's cellphone. Police were able to track the phone to North Slappey Boulevard, where they encountered the four suspects and, after a brief chase on foot, arrested them.

An APD news release said that Kenyon Jerrod Johnson, 17; Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18; and Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, were apprehended when they exited their vehicle and attempted to run. Multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, were also recovered from the vehicle.

A fourth suspect, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, was later apprehended after officers tracked the cellphone to a location on Whiting Drive. He was taken into custody without incident, and the victim's cellphone was recovered.

Police initially responded to 405 E. Whitney Ave. in reference to an armed robbery. The victim, who was not identified by police, reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by four male suspects occupying a black Nissan Altima.

All four subjects were transported to the Dougherty County Jail and charged with armed robbery. Additional charges are pending in regards to the firearms and the suspects' possible gang affiliation.

Anyone with additional information about this case or any other active cases is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.