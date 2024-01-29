Four arrested in alleged protest
Four arrested in alleged protest on a Providence highway on Saturday.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
A modern cellphone has a number of advanced technologies that could be used to determine if the driver was distracted by using the phone when he crashed the car. But no one's tapping into it.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
X confirmed in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that it's halted searches for Taylor Swift after nonconsensual pornographic deepfakes of the artist went viral last week. Fans mass-reported the offending accounts in attempt to get them removed.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has resigned from the e-commerce group's board, the two said Saturday. Sachin Bansal, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's other co-founder, left the board in 2018 after scuffle with the investors. Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Ford Motor Co. announced that it will recall 2.24 million Explorer SUVs — including nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the United States — because some trim pieces may come loose and create a possible safety issue for other drivers. In a notification Ford sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the issue was caused by A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford said.
The Blazers had the ball and the lead with less than 20 seconds left. Then things got weird.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
Emoni Bates' suspension begins Monday.
Leagues and national soccer federations, all overseen by FIFA, have devised a spineless approach to blatant racism in the sport. And so it continues years later.
Texas coach Rodney Terry offered an apology to UCF and his players after taking exception to the horns down celebration
NASA said in an update shared on X that it has regained contact with the Ingenuity helicopter. The Perseverance rover, which relays communications between Earth and Ingenuity, picked up on its signal Saturday night after extensive searching.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.