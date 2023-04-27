Four arrested for allegedly yelling slurs at student, chasing and assaulting him

The Lehigh University student was allegedly walking home with two friends early Saturday when the suspects drove past and yelled racist epithets at him. The men eventually followed him to his dormitory.

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested four men this week for allegedly yelling racial epithets at a Black college student before chasing and assaulting him in his dormitory.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck announced charges Tuesday against Brandon John, Cameron Graf and Nabil Jameel, all 22, and Michael Rosta, 21. According to ABC News, Rosta faces charges of burglary and simple assault; John and Graf are being charged with simple assault and harassment; and Jameel is charged with simple assault. Houck did not identify the victim, citing a bid to protect his privacy.

The unnamed Lehigh University student reportedly was walking home early Saturday with two friends when the occupants of a car that drove by yelled racist epithets at him. The victim said he chased after the automobile and banged on its trunk. He told authorities he reached into one of the car windows but could only briefly touch one of its occupants before he moved away and walked to his residence hall.

Four men have been arrested after allegedly yelling racial slurs and physically attacking a Black student in his residence hall at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

The victim claimed that after the automobile turned around and parked, several men got out and started chasing him and his companions before catching up and surrounding them. “One of the males struck the victim before he was able to get away and run back to his residence hall on campus,” Houck shared in a news release, according to ABC.

After arriving in the dorm, the victim said, he first visited a friend before entering a restroom. Houck said when he exited, the accused men — who are neither current nor former Lehigh University students — were waiting for him and started their assault.

According to the authorities, the victim escaped and took refuge inside a friend’s dorm room.

Houck said the witness who allowed the suspects into the building claimed one of them was carrying a handgun.

Police identified the vehicle and John as its driver using security camera footage. While being questioned by police, he allegedly admitted to an altercation with the victim and named those who were with him. Graf, Jameel and Rosta subsequently acknowledged their participation in the incident, Houck said, according to ABC.

Lehigh University expressed gratitude to its police force and local district attorney’s office for handling the “deplorable hate crime” and removing the suspects from the community. It noted in a statement that it was most troubling that one of the suspects allegedly flashed a weapon during the pursuit and assault of their student.

“We stand united in working together as a campus to eradicate hate and violence,” the statement said, ABC reported.

“Northampton County has zero tolerance for this type of lawless behavior, and the defendants will absolutely face the consequences for their senseless actions,” Houck added, according to ABC. “Students have a right to feel safe when they are on or around campus.”

