Four arrested on assorted charges in Louisa

Dec. 16—LOUISA — The Louisa Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office arrested four people during execution of a search warrant, Louisa Police announced Friday morning.

Hansel Wiley, 52, of Louisa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and drug paraphernalia. Samantha Johnson, 31, of Louisa, is facing the same charges.

Cory Ferrell, 26, of Sumerco, West Virginia, was charged with identity theft without consent. He also had a Martin County warrant for possession of meth.

Joseph Adkins, 29, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was charged with giving an officer false information and a Lawrence County bench warrant.

According to Louisa PD, all four suspects were taken into custody at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The investigation was initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome, of Louisa PD, with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne. They searched a residence on Noah's Landing.

The case remains under investigation by the officers with more subjects and charges pending grand jury presentation, according to Louisa PD.