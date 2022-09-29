Four arrested in auto break-ins

Sep. 29—VALDOSTA — Police arrested four people Sunday in connection with a string of auto break-ins.

Around 1:15 a.m., police headed to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Norman Drive after someone called E911 saying he'd seen people trying to break into a vehicle, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

After searching the area, officers found four subjects behind a store in the 1000 block of North St. Augustine Road. The suspects ran; three were caught quickly, while the fourth was found after the store's alarm went off.

Five vehicles had been broken into and money, jewelry, wallets, lighters and headphones were stolen, police said. Many items were found in the suspects' possession, and a K9 unit found more nearby, according to the statement.

Charges against the four range from felony entering an automobile and loitering or prowling to obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass, police said.

Two of the suspects were juveniles, ages 15 and 16; they were released to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The two adults were taken to the county jail.

"This was great work by our responding officers who began searching the area. Because of their proactive work, these offenders were quickly apprehended, and stolen property was recovered," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Those with information on this incident should call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.