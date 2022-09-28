Four arrested for burglary of habitation, other charges

Sep. 28—Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies were dispatched to a criminal trespass in progress at the 10th block of Plantation Road in Walker County at 9:56 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Through video surveillance, the property owner observed several individuals in a Dodge pick-up truck that did not have permission to be on the property or in the house. Upon the deputies arrival, they saw a gray truck and a small trailer out in the driveway with four occupants, according to the WCSO.

When asked what they were doing in the property, the driver advised that they had permission to be there.

Deputies reported that the property owner arrived on scene and confirmed that the individuals did not have permission to be on the property. Several items were identified by the owner as belonging that were inside the residence and were released back to the owner without incident.

All four individuals were arrested and taken to the Walker County Jail. — Alfred Artherholt, 45, was charged with Burglary of Habitation (F2), Possession of Controlled Substance (SJF), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F3), and local warrants for Possession of Controlled Substance/ Bond Revocation(F3) and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence(F3). — Angela Fannin, 44, was charged with Burglary of Habitation (F2), Possession of Controlled Substance (SJF), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F3). — Lexis Cannon, 21, was charged with Burglary of Habitation (F2), Possession of Controlled Substance (SJF), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F3). — Austin Doherty, 24, was charged with Burglary of Habitation (F2),

Possession of Controlled Substance (SJF), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F3), Parole & Pardon Board Violation, Possession of Controlled Substance (F2).