Four arrested after car chase through Frederick County

Nov. 22—Four people were arrested early Tuesday morning after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement, police said.

At around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Frederick County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Lohr Road and U.S. 15, between Thurmont and Emmitsburg, to attempt to find a stolen vehicle that was "pinged" in that area, according to a news release from the sheriff's office,

Online court records indicate the stolen vehicle was a 2019 Acura.

Deputies saw the vehicle traveling south on U.S. 15 and attempted to stop it. The car sped off, continuing south, the release said.

At the Interstate 70 split in Frederick, deputies put down "Stop Sticks," which the car then drove over, the release said. Stop sticks have sharp needle-like barbs that can deflate tires as someone drives over them.

Afterward, the car took the exit onto Md. 85, the release said, and drove farther south until it reached a dead end on Executive Way, near Monocacy National Battlefield.

Four people exited the car and fled on foot, the release said. Police ran after them, and arrested all four.

Luis Eduardo Jimenez, 19, of Gaithersburg, was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft between $25,000 and $100,000, resisting and interfering with arrest, and 17 other traffic charges.

Octavia Natasha Seeney, 19, of Germantown, was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft between $25,000 and $100,000, resisting and interfering with arrest, obstructing and hindering, personal identity fraud to avoid prosecution, and false statement to a police officer, the release said.

The release did not name the other two individuals or their charges since they are juveniles.

Neither Jimenez nor Seeney had attorneys listed on online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

The release did not indicate which of the four people was driving the vehicle.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel