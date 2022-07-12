Four arrested in catalytic converter thefts

Jul. 12—JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Four people have been arrested in relation to a pair of catalytic converter thefts in Jefferson Township, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, four people were arrested after a resident caught two men leaving a storage facility carrying catalytic converters.

Cody Stroeter, Jeremy Shook, Susan Lawton and Brandy Ewing were all charged with one count of theft, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of possession of criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, according to court records.

According to the press release, a local resident told deputies while he was gardening, he observed a vehicle pull up adjacent to the woods across from his property and saw two men enter the wooded area. Eventually he heard noises coming from the woods and saw two men exit the area with a pair of catalytic converters, according to the release.

He then held the suspects at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, according to the release.

Sheriff Bill Niemi said the Sheriff's Office is still receiving calls for catalytic converter thefts.

"It's kind of slowed down since we made those arrests," he said.

The arrests have led to additional information that is currently being pursued by the Sheriff's Office, Niemi said.

"[Catalytic converters] are pretty pricy, and they get quite a bit of money for them, because of all the precious metals in them," Niemi said.

Niemi emphasized the need for the public's help.

"We can't be everywhere at the same time," he said. "So we need people to be vigilant, and call when they see suspicious activity, and they do, and that's helped tremendously."

Because someone saw them, deputies were able to arrive and make the arrest, Niemi said.

"Good job to the guys who did it, and kudos to the homeowner that kept his cool," Niemi said. "Things didn't escalate, nobody got injured, so that's always a blessing. I just want to let the public know, we count on their eyes to be everywhere, to help us help them. We depend on them."