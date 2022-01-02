Four arrested in connection with Christmas Day armed robbery

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing that occurred on Christmas morning in the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community.

The incident began at approximately 5:35 a.m. on December 25, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Mimi St. and Paree St., in the mobile home park, regarding an armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, a 37-year-old male from Lincoln Park, who reported being robbed of cash and was bleeding from two stab wounds.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was walking along N. Monroe St, near Walnut St. attempting to solicit a ride from strangers. The victim accepted a ride from three subjects and was driven to the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park. While stopped on Paree St, a male passenger in the rear of the vehicle reportedly produced a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet. A struggle ensued, at which time the victim was stabbed twice by the suspect who then stole his wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was forcefully removed from the vehicle, at which time the vehicle fled leaving the victim in the street. The victim was transported by Monroe Community Ambulance to Beaumont Trenton Hospital, where he was admitted, treated for injuries and later released.

Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office actively investigated this incident. In the days following, they identified the vehicle and three suspects believed to be involved in the incident. Two of the suspects were arrested without incident on December 28, while the third suspect remained at large. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for the third suspect.

On December 29, detectives were conducting surveillance and requested the Monroe City Police Department (MPD) assist with conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be associated with the original investigation. The vehicle reportedly refused to stop for the MPD officers, at which time a pursuit began. The vehicle pursuit traveled through several streets within the City of Monroe and into Frenchtown Charter Township. The suspect vehicle lost control and crashed near the intersection of Hurd Rd. and Yax Rd. Two male subjects reportedly fled the vehicle on foot, at which time sheriff's deputies, Monroe City Police Officers and Michigan State Police Troopers gave chase on foot.

Story continues

Within minutes, both subjects were apprehended. One of the subjects was identified as the third suspect who was wanted in connection with the robbery/stabbing on December 25 in Frenchtown. The second subject was identified as the driver of the vehicle that attempted to elude police during the pursuit. Both subjects were arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail, pending formal charges.

Gee

Griffin

On December 29, 2021, 36-year-old Erica Gee was arraigned in 1st District Court on charges of Armed Robbery and Violation of Controlled Substance, with a total bond of $520,000. That same day, 36-year-old William Griffin was arraigned in 1st District Court on a charge of Armed Robbery, with a $500,000 bond.

Thomas

Tackett

On December 30, 33-year-old Errol Thomas was arraigned in 1st District Court on charges of Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, with a total bond of $500,000. That same day, 25-year-old Ezra Tackett was arraigned in 1st District Court on charges of Fleeing and Eluding, 3rd degree, and Resisting and Opposing a Police Officer, with a total bond of $100,000.

As with all criminal proceedings, defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

The case remains under investigation by Detectives Michael Swiercz and Joshua Motylinski of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau along with Deputies Austin Harvey and Christine Ost of the Uniformed Service Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office - Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Four arrested in connection with Christmas Day armed robbery