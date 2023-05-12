Four arrested in connection with shooting at Kennedy Park in Portland

May 12—Four people from Lewiston have been arrested in connection with a shooting that send bullets into a child's bedroom at Kennedy Park in Portland.

Police say the shooter used a rifle to fire multiple rounds into an apartment just above the staircase to the front door on Dec. 21. No one was injured, but police recovered bullets from several bedrooms in the apartment, including one where a 1-year-old child sleeps in a crib.

Police announced Friday that four men were arrested this week: Noor Mohamed Aden, 22, and Jaheim Whiting, 21, were each charged with aggravated attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Abukar Abdi, 22, and Jabrie Myers, 21, were each charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Aden, Abdi and Myers are all being held at Cumberland County Jail. Whiting is at the York County Jail. They have been ordered not to have contact with each other or the alleged victims.

The circumstances of their arrests were not released by police. The department also did not immediately release any details about the men's connections to Kennedy Park or why police believe the shooting occurred.

According to court records, police found 17 rounds fired from a semi-automatic rifle and one round from a 9mm handgun were fired into the home.

"We would like to thank the FBI Safe Streets task force, Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department and the District Attorney's office for the countless hours of assistance in apprehending these suspects and continuing to make our streets safer, all the while giving the victims a bit of closure in these heinous crimes," interim Chief F. Heath Gorham said in a statement.

Gorham is expected to speak about the arrests at a press conference Friday afternoon.

An officer on patrol in East Bayside just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 heard multiple gunshots from the Kennedy Park area. Multiple people also called 911 to report the shooting.

A person inside the apartment told police there was a knock at the door and when they looked out a window, saw a Black man wearing a white T-shirt and black leather jacket standing out front. The man raised a rifle and fired multiple rounds at them through the window above the front door, police said.

Story continues

The day after the shooting, a woman who had been staying in the apartment told a reporter that she was visiting her parents and two younger sisters, who had moved into the apartment the week before.

The woman, who would not give her name because she feared for her family's safety, said she and her 17-year-old sister were getting ready for bed, while her mother was with her 1-year-old sister on the couch in the living room. Her father was at work.

She woman said she heard a knock at the door and went to a window to see who it was. "As soon as I moved the blinds, I saw them ... and he shot," the woman said.

The woman said she was in shock and didn't know the man who had appeared outside the window. "I've been visiting for two days," she said. "My mom has lived here for a week. Nothing was set up. Everything is still in boxes. They were just at the wrong house, I think."

This story will be updated.