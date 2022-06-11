Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester

Jun. 11—Four men were charged after a fight in a Manchester convenience store Friday evening that drew almost every officer in the city.

According to a news release from the Manchester Police Department, someone called police just before 7 p.m. Friday to report someone with a gun was trying to rob the 7-Eleven on Beech Street. Police said they later learned there had been no robbery.

When officers arrived, they found several people in the store and parking lot. As officers tried to figure out who might have tried to rob the store or who might have a gun, police said a fight broke out between two groups of people who police said knew each other.

More people joined the melee, police said, and officers tried to break up the fight. Police said two officers were hurt, and at one point every Manchester officer was called to the convenience store.

George Stanley, 29, of Manchester was charged with simple assault domestic violence, felony riot and resisting arrest. Richard Cooper, 24, of Manchester; Howard Cooper, 25, of Manchester and Alexander Cooper, 29, of Hooksett were charged with felony riot and resisting arrest.