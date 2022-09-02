Four arrested on drug charges after police raid home

Sep. 2—Glynn County police raided a home in the 1800 block of Fourth Street early Wednesday morning, arresting four alleged drug dealers who are accused of peddling methamphetamine, crack cocaine and the powerful narcotics Oxycodone and Fentanyl, according to a statement from the police department.

Armed with a search warrant, officers with the county police department's criminal investigations division entered the home at 1826 Fourth Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police said. As a result of investigating activity at the home, police say they identified the residence as a source of multiple drug sales and distribution, police said.

The CID investigators were backed up by the department's special response, hostage negotiations, major crime scene and traffic enforcement units, as well as crime scene technicians, patrol officers and county fire-rescue personnel, police said.

Police arrested Davonnas Ke'mon Johnson, 25, Johnny Kenneth Mitchell Jr., 31, William Henry Buford Brinkley, 25, and Letisha Roberta Calhoun, 29. All are charged with possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, Fentanyl and MDMA with intent to distribute.

All four additionally were charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Mitchell additionally was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Each also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The investigation remains open, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the county police department's major crimes unit at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333. Information also can be submitted to: gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

"The Glynn County Police Department will pursue every legal option available to ensure that the residents of Glynn County feel safe in their neighborhoods," Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said in a statement. "For those of you who have information that will help us in this effort, please let us know."