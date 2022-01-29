Four arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

Jan. 29—Four were arrested by the RPD on drug trafficking, other charges during a traffic stop.

On Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, the following were charged with various charges.

Virgil "Boonie" Martin, Richmond, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, the possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and second-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance.

Casaundra Warren, Richmond, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gwendolyn Peterkin, Berea, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ana Hardiman, Richmond, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

On Jan. 27, two officers with the RPD were patrolling the area of Gulf St. and Main Gas Station when a vehicle known for previous drug activity pulled in to get gas. The officers allegedly observed the vehicle leave the gas station without using a turn signal, and followed up by conducting a traffic stop.

Martin (the driver of the vehicle) allegedly consented to a search of his person. Text in the citation states that a folded piece of white paper containing methamphetamine was found under the front seat of the car while searching in Martin's immediate area.

Martin was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center. A search warrant was then written to search Martin's residence.

The following items were allegedly found:

—543.3 ggw of marijuana

—54.2 ggw of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine

—62.9 ggw of a substance suspected to be heroin

—A debit card under the name "Boonie Martin"

—A michigan ID card belonging to Martin

—A debit card under the name Virgil Martin

—An old citation addressed to Martin

—A small .38 special handgun

—Two pills suspected to be suboxone

—A suboxone strip

Body cameras were active during the search.

Warren, Peterkin, and Hardiman were arrested as a result of the investigation starting with the traffic stop.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.