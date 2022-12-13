Four arrested for DUI by Libertyville police

The following items were taken from Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

LIBERTYVILLE

DUI

Stacey Amari, 61, of the 1200 block of S. Gulfstream Parkway in Libertyville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Amari has a Dec. 16 court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Jacob Dahmm, 25, of the 30000 block of N. Park Lane in Libertyville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Dahmm has a court date scheduled Dec. 16 in Waukegan.

Marco Piacenza, 38, of the 1500 block of McDaniels Avenue in Highland Park, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and having a suspended registration. Piacenza has a court date scheduled Dec. 16 in Waukegan.

Juan Jaimes, 30, of the 700 block of Edgar Allen Poe Lane in Mundelein, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and speeding. This is Jaimes’ third DUI offense. He was turned over to the Lake County jail.

WARRANT

Angela Wegrzyn, 21, of the 600 block of W. Park Avenue in Highland Park, was arrested and turned over to the Lake County jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Kayla Alcaide, 19, of the 2400 block of Emery Court in Waukegan, was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. Alcaide has a court date scheduled Jan. 18 in Mundelein.

John Wiesemann, 29, of the 2200 block of Jackson Street in Waukegan, was charged with reckless driving. Wiesemann has a court date scheduled Jan. 18 in Mundelein.

OBSTRUCTION

Thomas Brown, 29, of the 10th block of Meade Court in Fox Lake, was charged with obstruction of a police officer, criminal trespass of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown has a court date scheduled Jan. 6 in Waukegan.

Desmond Hobart, 32, of the 34000 block of N. Birch Lane in Gurnee, was charged with obstruction of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hobart has a court date scheduled Jan. 27 in Waukegan.

VERNON HILLS

DUI

Sergey B. Shchekin, 71, of the 400 block of S. Thornton Drive in Lindenhurst, was charged Nov. 28 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and improper lane usage. Shchekin’s bail was set at $3,000 and has a Dec. 28 court date scheduled in Waukegan.

RETAIL THEFT

Rakim Smith, 26, of the 200 block of N. County Street in Waukegan, was charged Dec. 2 with retail theft. Smith’s bail was set at $3,000. His court information was unavailable.

WARRANT

Jesse J. Leibfried, 39, of the 800 block of Westmoreland Drive in Vernon Hills, was arrested Dec. 2 on a warrant for attempted residential arson. Leibfried was turned over to the Lake County jail.

Mundelein reported no arrests in the past week.