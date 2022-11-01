Four arrested during task force drug raid

Nov. 1—Four arrests were made and multiple types of narcotics seized by members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force on Friday after an ongoing narcotics investigation led them to a residence at 842 Independence Hills Village.

The task force, along with members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at the residence based a discovery made during the investigation that Irron Lateef Daye, 44, of Morgantown ; Wendell Julius Mount, 42, of Detroit, Mich.; and Tasharka Lee Sargent, 42, of New York City, were conspiring to further the sale of controlled substances, criminal complaints said.

During execution of the warrant, law enforcement found a room occupied by Sargent and Dana Lynn Piper, 37, along with more than 45 grams of methamphetamine, over 40 grams of cocaine, and in excess of 20 grams of fentanyl, the complaints said.

Officers also found Mount in the residence with an additional 30 grams or more of fentanyl, 23 grams of methamphetamine, and 3 grams of cocaine base that he was allegedly attempting to flush down the toilet as they entered.

Daye was also found inside the residence, the complaints said.

All four suspects were taken into custody by law enforcement and transported to North Central Regional Jail after arraignment.

Piper is charged with misdemeanor possession and is being held on $5, 000 bond.

Daye's bond was set at $75, 000 for one count conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

Mount and Sargent are both being charged with three counts possession with intent to deliver schedule I or II narcotics, and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act. Bond was set at $100, 000 each.

All four pleaded not guilty to the charges and are scheduled for preliminary hearings in Monongalia County Magistrate Court next week.

