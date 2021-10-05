Four arrested in early Saturday Saratoga Springs attack, robbery, police say

Oct. 5—SARTATOGA SPRINGS — Four people have been arrested in connection with an early Saturday attack and robbery on another group of people in Saratoga Springs, police said.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of 20 Lake Ave., which abuts the Caroline Street and Maple Avenue intersection, police said.

Arriving officers found four victims of an assault and robbery that had taken place a short time earlier, police said.

The victims included one man and three women, all between the ages of 20 and 26, police said.

One of the women suffered cuts to her head and face that required treatment at Saratoga Hospital. The other three victims suffered lesser injuries, police said.

The officers got a description of the four alleged attackers and they soon found four people who fit that description on Woodlawn Avenue. The investigation then connected those four to the attack and they were arrested, police said.

Police believe the two groups had exchanged words earlier in the night, but they did not know each other otherwise, police said.

The four arrested are then accused of attacking the other group. One suspect is accused of using a cell phone to repeatedly hit one of the female victims, police said. No other weapons were used.

Arrested were: Justin Rue, 36, of Saratoga Springs, Krista M. Leverette, 32, of Rensselaer, Michelle A. Betts, 29, of Albany and Antonia J. Dean, 29, of Hudson Falls, police said.

Leverette faces one count each of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies.

Rue faces one count each of second-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, as well as third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Betts and Dean were charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor third-degree assault, police said.

