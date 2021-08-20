Four arrested after fatal pedestrian crash in Manchester

Aug. 20—Police say an angry mob gathered and four people were arrested after a fatal pedestrian crash on Valley Street Thursday night.

According to a news release, a 67-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Valley Street Thursday around 8:15 p.m. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she later died.

The vehicle was driven by a 22-year-old Bedford man, who had turned onto Valley Street from Union Street, police said. The names of the driver and victim were not immediately released.

As officers were investigating the crash, a large group of people formed. "Some were acting belligerently, yelling profanities and interfering with the investigation," the release said.

State police officers arrived to help Manchester police with crowd control.

Ahmed Abukar, 25, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and breach of bail. Jeremy Torres, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Police said two teens, one 16 and the other 14, were arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information bout the crash to call the traffic unit at 668-8711.