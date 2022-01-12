Four arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

Los Angeles Police





Police on Wednesday announced they have arrested four people in connection to the killing of an officer who was shot in a south Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday night reportedly house hunting with his girlfriend.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the arrest via livestream, according to ABC 7, but did not offer any further details.

The slain officer, 27-year-old Fernando Arroyos, was out shopping for a potential home in south Los Angeles when a black pickup truck approached and three men got out, ABC 7 reported.

An argument ensued and Arroyos was shot. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. When deputies responded to the scene, they transported Arroyos to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department announced yesterday that five men had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The Hill has reached out to the police department for further comment.

Villanueva said he and his department were "working hard to hold those responsible for this cowardly act."

"There is nothing more tragic and dreadful," the sheriff wrote on Twitter.