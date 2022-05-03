Four arrested after fleeing stolen car in Wallingford

Four individuals were arrested early Monday after fleeing a stolen car that crashed off Route 68 in Wallingford, police said.

On Monday around 1:45 a.m., the East Windsor Police Department asked the Wallingford Police Department for assistance in locating a stolen 2021 Ford Explorer Sport Limited.

They believed the car was located in the area of 1406 Durham Road in Wallingford. Wallingford Police officers converged on the neighborhood and the stolen car fled the scene. The car ended up crashing off the roadway when it failed to negotiate the turn from High Hill Road.

Three men and a juvenile fled the scene on foot into the woods nearby, according to police. After officers searched the area for a bit, they found the four suspects hiding behind a nearby residence.

According to police, all four were arrested and transported to Wallingford Police headquarters.

The Wallingford Police Department asked the public to contact (203)-294-2800 if they have more information about the incident.