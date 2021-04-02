Four arrested in Hardin Co. after wrecker driver, deputy assaulted

Apr. 2—PATTERSON — Three adults and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday after harassing a tow truck driver and assaulting a Hardin County deputy.

According to a statement issued by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, at 3 p.m. Wednesday Hardin County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance from personnel with Osborn's Towing and Recovery services. The service was attempting to deliver a vehicle to a residence at 18538 state Route 81 in the village of Patterson, where they were being harassed by individuals at the house who were yelling at the wrecker operator.

Upon the arrival of a Hardin County Sheriff's deputy, six individuals were observed to be standing on the front porch of the residence, yelling at the wrecker operator. The deputy asked the individuals to step off the porch and speak with him, at which time they became verbally abusive and refused to comply, according to the press release.

As the deputy approached one of the individuals and informed him he was being placed under arrest, the subject began to resist and a struggle ensued. The deputy deployed his Taser at the subject and at the same time a male juvenile assaulted the deputy by striking him on the head and side.

The male juvenile was advised that he was under arrest but ignored the deputy's commands and retreated to the porch. He was pushed into the residence by two females who closed the door and refused to open it.

Upon the arrival of Forest Police Department officers and additional Hardin County deputies, the male and females complied with orders to exit and were taken into custody.

The three adults were incarcerated at the Multi County Correctional Center in Marion, while the juvenile was lodged at the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center.

Charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and assault on a peace officer are pending as the investigation continues.

In addition to the Forest Police Department deputies were assisted at the scene by the Forest Jackson EMS.