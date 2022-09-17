Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation into recent overdose deaths
After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks.
Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department.
Using surveillance, interviews, controlled purchases, search warrants, and information from the public, police arrested and charged several people in connection to the sale of heroin.
Jeremiah Moon, 43, of Carrollton, Georgia, was arrested on heroin possession charges.
Gary Shane White, 45, of Woodland, Alabama, was arrested on heroin possession charges.
Whitney Bailey, 25, of Carrollton, Georgia, was arrested on heroin possession charges.
Nolan Jenkins, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia, was arrested on trafficking heroin charges.
