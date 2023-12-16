Four arrested, including two juveniles, in armed robbery at Edwardsville Best Buy

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities have arrested four people, including two juveniles, after an armed robbery Thursday at an Edwardsville Best Buy. The suspects were arrested after a brief pursuit into Glen Carbon.

Prosecutors have charged Angel Deshaun Crosby, 22, of Berkely, Missouri, and Jakiaya T. McCoy, 20, of St. Louis, with felonies amid the investigation.

Crosby, McCoy and the two juveniles are linked to an armed robbery Thursday evening at the Best Buy at 6670 Edwardsville Crossing Drive. One of the suspects reportedly flashed a weapon and the group took off with several undisclosed items.

The Glen Carbon Police Department says officers were informed of the robbery around 9 p.m. and received a tip to track down a silver vehicle. Within minutes, police located the suspect vehicle heading westbound on Interstate 270.

Glen Carbon police say the pursuit ended near the Chain of Rock Bridge after police used a tire deflation device to slow down the vehicle. Investigators say they “recovered key evidentiary items at or near the scene, including a fully loaded firearm.”

Crosby is charged with armed robbery and aggravated fleeing to elude an officer. McCoy is charged with armed robbery.

Glen Carbon police say the suspects are possible connected to other crimes around the Metro East over the last several months. If you have any relevant information, contact Detective Sgt. Jeff Blind at 618-288-2776 or the Glen Carbon Police Department Tip Line at 618-381-4470.

