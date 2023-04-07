Four arrested on meth charges

Apr. 6—Four people were taken into custody in three separate incidents over a 48-hour period after allegedly being found in possession of meth, according to arrest reports filed by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The charges were filed April 1-2.

In the first incident, James Edgar Vandever, 44, Genesis Rd., is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, violation of the ignition interlock device law and driving on a revoked license.

Deputy Nathan Lewis wrote he was on patrol when he stopped a Chevrolet Avalanche on Eureka Dr., just off Hwy. 70 N, around 3:40 p.m. April 1.

The resulting search of the vehicle showed no interlock device despite order to have one, and approximately 1.56 grams of a substance identified in the report as being meth.

Vandever was booked at the county jail and placed under $23,000 bond with a General Sessions Court date assigned.

Kayla Leann Walker, 31, Springwater Circle, is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of marijuana, introducing contraband into a penal institution, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Perrianna Evans wrote in her report she conducted a traffic stop on Mountain View Rd. around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found Walker to be the driver. During the stop, the deputy wrote she observed the suspect with her hand in the front of her pants and later threw a bag on the ground.

During the resulting search at the scene and at the jail, .88 grams of marijuana, 1.38 grams or meth and a pipe were allegedly seized.

Walker was placed under $38,000 bond and faces a hearing in General Sessions Court.

In the third incident, two people were arrested after the driver of a Dodge passenger car was observed driving erratically on Sparta Hwy. in the area of the Citgo gas station Sunday night.

Angela Marie Peck, 44, Rains Ave., Nashville, is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of ecstasy with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license.

Charles Dewayne Brown, 48, Jo Johnston Ave., Nashville, is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Evans wrote that once she attempted to stop the motorist, the vehicle came to a sudden stop and the passenger and driver quickly switched seats. A check of the license plate showed it was registered to a Ford vehicle.

Since both occupants of the vehicle are on state probation, they are subject to search, and deputies recovered .95 grams of meth, more than 3.25 grams of heroin, two pills identified as ecstasy, a ledger recording sales and four syringes.

It should be noted that people are charged with possession for sell and/or delivery based on the amount, or the way contraband is packaged, or both.

The stop led to a search of a residence in the 400 block of Deathridge Rd., where deputies recovered clear plastic bags, scales, smoking pipes and narcotic residue.

Because two juveniles were in the vehicle when the Dodge was stopped, a referral to the Department of Children's Services was also made.

Peck was placed under $364,000 bond, and Brown placed under $91,000 bond.

Both will face appearances in General Sessions Court.

