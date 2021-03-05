Four arrested on meth drug bust
Mar. 4—ONWARD — More than $3,000 in methamphetamine was prevented from being sold on the streets Thursday morning during a drug bust that ended with four arrested by the Indiana State Police.
They were incarcerated at the Cass County Jail.
At approximately 2:04 a.m., officers received a call that drug activity was occurring at a residence on Main Street. ISP Trooper Chad Babbs also had received a tip that a wanted Cass County woman was at the home.
Babbs, along with ISP Troopers Dukengston Lavache and Dakota Anderson, as well as the Cass County Sheriff's Department attempted to find the woman, who has multiple outstanding arrest warrants. However, they were unable to track her down. She remains at large.
While on scene, though, officers allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the home, according to ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum.
After David Hecker, 54, of 31 Main St., answered the door, officers searched the premises.
Slocum said 32 grams of methamphetamine were found, along with a handgun with an obliterated serial number, marijuana, and syringes.
Another person inside the residence, Jacob Smith, 22, Logansport, was found with methamphetamine on his person, the ISP reported.
Hecker was arrested on the following offenses: dealing in methamphetamine with 10 or more grams, obliterating a handgun serial number, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Dealing in methamphetamine with 10 or more grams is a Level 2 felony, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years in prison with a fine of approximately $10,000.
His case has been filed in Cass Circuit Court. Court dates have not been set yet.
Smith faces felony possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance charges. His case has been filed in Cass Superior Court 1 with an initial hearing at 8 a.m. Friday. Bond has been set at $1,000 cash or $5,000 surety. But he was released under the Pretrial Services program, so he is currently out of jail.
Found residing at the residence with Hecker was Emma Evadue Campbell, 42, who was arrested on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance. And finally, Cindy Marie Cox, 38, Peru, was arrested on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Campbell's felony case is filed in Cass Superior Court 1 with an initial hearing at 8 a.m. Friday. Her bond is $1,000 cash or $5,000 surety. Meanwhile, Cox's misdemeanor case will be in Cass Superior Court 2. Her initial hearing is slated for 8 a.m. Friday. Her bond has been set at $250 cash or $1,000 surety.
Slocum said the drug bust was a positive for the community because "violence and drug use go hand-in-hand. Unfortunately, a lot of time we find drugs, we find weapons. So anytime we can get that out of our community, it's a win."
