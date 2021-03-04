Four arrested in Minersville drug raid

Mar. 4—MINERSVILLE — Two people were jailed and two others are facing lesser charges after Minersville police executed search warrants for illegal narcotics at an apartment Wednesday.

Emily N. Dougherty, 34, and Zachary D. Kohr, 24, both of 222 Carbon St., Apt. 2, were each charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; two misdemeanor counts each of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, who set bail at $25,000 straight cash for Kohr and $50,000 straight cash for Dougherty, and ordered both committed to Schuylkill County Prison.

Also, Annmarie S. Fetterolf, 27, and Michael J. Kopinetz, 50, also of 222 Carbon St., Apt. 2, were charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed with Plachko, police said.

Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said an investigation began last month when information was received that 222 Carbon St. was "hot," with a lot of drugs being sold at the premises.

Bowers said a search warrant issued by Plachko and executed Wednesday morning resulted in the discovery of heroin and fentanyl along with packaging materials and digital scales.

Kopinetz was renting a room from Dougherty and Kohr, and when he returned he was found to be in possession of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine and taken into custody.

When the warrant was executed, Bowers said Dougherty and Kohr were out "re-upping" or refilling their supply.

The pair were taken into custody when the vehicle they were in was spotted in a parking lot on Delaware Avenue.

Bowers said Dougherty admitted having 2 grams of straight fentanyl and two hypodermic needles in her wallet. She said she obtained $120 from Kopinetz and had $120 of her own that she used to purchase the drugs in Shamokin.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a black bag containing an additional quantity of fentanyl and heroin, Bowers said.

The four defendants will have to appear for preliminary hearings before Plachko in his Port Carbon courtroom at a later date.

Bowers said Minersville officers were assisted by members of the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office.