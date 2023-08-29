Four arrested after Norwich drug investigation

Aug. 29—The Norwich Police Department announced four people were arrested after a four-month long investigation into the sales of crack cocaine and fentanyl, forgery, warrants and associated crimes.

According to a media release, the department began its investigation into the sales of crack cocaine and fentanyl at multiple locations in the city of Norwich in May. Throughout the investigation, the officers "conducted numerous undercover drug purchases and conducted multiple hours of surveillance on many locations," the release said.

The police said they arrested and charged Omar Ikief Bellamy, 38, of Syracuse, with four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony; Amber Nichole Snell, 34, of Norwich, with first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony; and Kenneth Frederick Law III, 41, of Norwich, with first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. In addition, Snell was arrested on a warrant for first-degree forgery, a class C felony; Law was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing and Davante Doindre King, 26, of Norwich, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing.

All four were held and arraigned, and were all remanded to to custody pending further court proceedings, the release said. More arrests are pending as the investigation unfolds.

"The Norwich officers and detectives put a lot of hours into this case, and I am happy to report that we have shut down four drug locations in the city of Norwich," Chief Reuben Roach said in the release.