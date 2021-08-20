Four arrested for robbery at Grand Haven T-Mobile store

Becky Vargo, Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
Aug. 20—Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery at the T-Mobile store in Grand Haven Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects, located in Grand Rapids, are being held on robbery and weapons-related charges, according to Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Directory Jeff Hawke.

Two of the suspects are lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility. The other two are lodged in the Kent County Jail. All are awaiting arraignment on various charges.

Firearms and other evidence have been recovered.

Detectives from GHDPS worked with detectives from the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Department on the investigation and to make the arrests.

"The individuals involved in the robbery are brazen and violent," Hawke said. "Untold emotional trauma from the robbery was experienced by the victims who were inside the store."

"Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings," Hawke added. "The gunman also forced employees and customers to sit on the floor at gunpoint.

"The great work of all involved officers and detectives took these individuals off the street and has made the West Michigan Region safer for everyone," he said.

What happened?

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the T-Mobile store, 604 N. Beacon Blvd., at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Witnesses reported that five Black males, ages 16-21, entered the store wearing hoods and masks. It was reported that at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The suspects fled with cellphones and computer tablets, Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said in a press release.

A black Nissan used in the robbery was found by a Grand Haven officer near the intersection of Fifth and Adams streets, directly across the highway from the store. It is believed that the suspects changed vehicles at that location, Hawke said.

A "shelter in place" announcement was posted on social media for the neighborhood surrounding Fifth and Adams while officers searched the area. An "all clear" was issued at approximately 4 p.m.

The robbery remains under investigation.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

