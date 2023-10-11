Four arrested in Rosamond on suspicion of weapon, drug violations

Oct. 10—Four people were arrested in Rosamond early Tuesday on suspicion of weapon and drug violations, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

A KCSO news release said deputies patrolling the area of 30th Street West and Old Country Way pulled over a vehicle for simple code violations and learned the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a misdemeanor warrant and was on postrelease community supervison for weapons violations.

In the vehicle deputies found 1.5 pounds of narcotics ranging from suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl, the release said. It noted they also turned up a sawed off shotgun and two loaded handguns. One of the two was concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.

Also found were cash, scales, narcotics paraphernalia and packaging, according to the release.

Three passengers in the vehicle — Benjamin Vasquez, 47; Krista Rutledge, 30; and Saydee Vandehey, 18 — were booked along with Carson.