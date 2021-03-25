Four arrested after search warrant and traffic stop

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·1 min read

Mar. 25—Four people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after the Stillwater Special Operations Team served a warrant at 3507 E. Lakeview Rd.

Anthony Scott Neece, 30, Dawnell Ruth Cantrell, 28, Mario Dwight Smith Jr., 30, and Justina Neece, 26, were all arrested and charges have been filed.

It was determined by investigators that this residence had individuals involved with firearms and illegal drug activity.

Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said, "prior to officers arriving at the address, the individuals who lived at the target house were seen leaving in two separate vehicles."

This prompted law enforcement from Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office to conduct a traffic stop on the two vehicles.

"The traffic stops led to the arrest of the occupants of the cars. SOT served the search warrant without incident," Bruce said.

Justina Neece was charged with unlawful possession of controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Cantrell was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been revoked.

Smith was charged with possession of a firearm after felony conviction, unlawful possession of a controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The press release said Anthony Neece was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, but charges have not shown up for his name on OSCN at press time.

