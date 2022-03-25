Four arrested after teen is shot outside Muncie Texas Roadhouse

MUNCIE, Ind. — Four people were arrested after a locale teenager was shot late Thursday outside the Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

The shooting victim — Taylor Nicholas Thorn, 18, of Winchester — was among those being held Friday in the Delaware County jail.

Muncie police said Thorn was shot in the back, with a 9mm bullet narrowly missing his spinal column. He was treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital before being questioned by police and then arrested.

Officers had responded to a report of gunshots outside Texas Roadhouse, 200 W. McGalliard Road, about 10:45 p.m.

According to an affidavit, a Losantville man, 21-year-old Zachary Alexander Sharp, had planned to meet Thorn outside the restaurant to sell the teenager cocaine,

However, Thorn and another local teen who accompanied him — Blake Aaron Baldwin, also 18 — reportedly robbed Sharp, taking a cigarette pack containing 3.6 grams of cocaine without paying the Losantville man.

A woman who had accompanied Sharp to the restaurant — Jessica McCool, 30, of Elwood — allegedly began firing gunshots at the Mustang containing Thorn and Baldwin.

The teens fled from the scene and went to the hospital to seek treatment for Thorn's gunshot wound. Investigators said they found "numerous gunshot holes" in the Mustang, along with the cigarette pack containing cocaine.

Sharp and McCool were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Wheeling Avenue north of Riggin Road, Police said they found a 9mm handgun in their vehicle.

Several shell casings were recovered from the Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

McCool was being held in the jail on Friday under a $15,000 bond, preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

Sharp, preliminarily charged with dealing in cocaine, was being held under a $20,000 bond.

Thorn and Baldwin were preliminarily charged with robbery and possession of cocaine. Their bonds were each set at $10,000.

