Four men have been charged after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting in North Carolina.

Javon Robinson, 20, Darius Roland, 19, Jamarius McLain, 22, and Jamarius Crowder, 22, are being held without bond at the the Union County Jail, where they face charges of first degree murder, according to the city of Monroe.

Saturday night at approximately 8 p.m., as the 13-year-old girl sat with friends at a picnic table, what was believed to be a black Ford Freestyle drove by, and somebody in the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the victim before speeding away, according to authorities.

DC POLICE CHIEF BLAMES ‘BARELY OPEN' COURTS FOR CONTRIBUTING TO CRIME

The girl, who sustained a gunshot wound, was treated at the scene and then transported to Atrium Health Union, where she was pronounced deceased, officials said.

"Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice," Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement Sunday, according to multiple outlets.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1, records from the Union County Sheriff's Office show. It is unclear when the other three men will appear in court.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, North Carolina, shootings, Police

Original Author: Carly Roman

Original Location: Four arrested after teenager killed in drive-by shooting at picnic table