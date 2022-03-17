Four arrested, three on murder charges, in Hartford cold case from 2005

Three people have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Hartford mother 17 years ago, according to the Chief State’s Attorney’s office.

A fourth person was charged with tampering with evidence and perjury in the 2005 killing of Dante Davis, prosecutors said.

Brandon Jones, 34; Shane Henriques, 35 and Maurice Snowden, 38, were charged with accessory to murder, the prosecutors said in a news release Thursday.

Victoria Harris, 33, who they said tried to throw off authorities by lying, was charged with perjury and tampering with physical evidence.

The three men were arrested between Jan. 4 and March 5; Harris was arrested in September and is the only one of the four who posted bail, court records show. Each of the three charged with murder is being held on $5 million — with the exception of Snowden, who is serving 59 years for another North End murder in 2011.

According to court records, about 11:10 p.m. on June 21, 2005, armed assailants opened fire outside 131 Martin St., striking Davis, 21, in the head. Davis was with her boyfriend in front of their apartment building at the time; an article in The Hartford Courant says she was carrying a bottle of milk for her baby.

She died at the hospital.

Authorities made the arrests after an extensive investigation that included following up on dozens of tips, conducting numerous interviews and poring through cellphone records, in addition to convening an investigatory grand jury.

“The investigators in this case worked diligently to bring this case to a successful resolution,” said Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey, head of the Cold Case Unit. “Ms. Davis was an innocent victim and for the past 17 years, detectives assigned to this case never forgot her and the family and friends she left behind. These recent arrests show the Cold Case Unit’s continued commitment to work tirelessly to resolve each case that comes before us.”

Besides cold case investigators, Fahey thanked the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office, the Hartford Police Department and the security division of the state Department of Correction for their commitment to the investigation.

He also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service for its help with the case.

