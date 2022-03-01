Wichita Falls Police arrested four people after receiving a report of trespassers at the scene of a burned-out office building.

Wichita Falls Firefighters worked to control a three-alarm structure fire on 10th Street near Brook Avenue.

The property had suffered a fire on Feb. 20.

According to Wichita Falls Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

About 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, officers responded to the 1700 block of 10th Street to check on suspicious people.

More: Cause of fire at Maverick apartments still under investigation

A witness said they saw a car pull up and people get out to alledgedly take metal and other items from a burned-out office building.

The suspects were located, but they tried to run. Four people were arrested.

According to a previous Times Record News report, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a three-alarm structure fire at the address on Feb. 20. Several firefighters worked to control the blaze in the vacated building.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Four arrested after trespassing report at burned-out office on 10th Street.