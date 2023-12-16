Four arrested after vehicle tied to e-bike thefts found in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Four people were arrested by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after a vehicle connected to a series of e-bike thefts was identified at a Lemon Grove home.

Richard Benedict, a 42-year-old Lemon Grove resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful firearm and narcotics possession after authorities served a search warrant for his home in the 1700 block of Colfax Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to SDSO, the warrant was issued after deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station located a black 7 Series BMW believed to be connected with the reported e-bike thefts and several pursuits earlier that day, around 6 a.m.

After the car was identified, deputies attempted to contact Benedict as he exited his home and got into his vehicle. According to the department, drugs and ammunition were recovered from inside the car.

Later in the day, SDSO said deputies returned with the search warrant for inside his residence. In the search, they reportedly discovered five firearms, miscellaneous caliber ammunition, narcotics and other drug paraphernalia. One of the firearms was identified as an un-serialized ghost gun.

It is unclear whether anything deputies found inside the home connected Benedict to the e-bike thefts. No additional details were able about the reported thefts.

According to SDSO, Benedict could face several felony charges, including evading and violations tied to weapons, theft and narcotics.

Three additional individuals — 28-year-old David Martinez, 46-year-old Alain Sayvongsa and 36-year-old Annette Soyinthisane — were also arrested in connection to the investigation for similar charges, although their relationship with Benedict is unclear at this time.

