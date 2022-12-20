A multi-agency, two-day human trafficking and prostitution operation netted four arrests, Visalia police announced.

On Friday and Saturday, Visalia police with the help of local law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for people soliciting sex for money. Over the course of the two-day investigation, the following John's were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution:

Michael Gary, 21, of Visalia

Sergio Vargas Aguilera, 35, of Tulare

Jesus Alvarez Garcia, 33, of Farmersville

Aaron Johnson, 33, of Visalia

Garcia was also arrested on suspicion of drug possession and several outstanding warrants. The suspects were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Detention Facility. They're expected in court Tuesday.

Police didn't say if any human trafficking victims were identified during the operation.

The key difference between sex workers and human trafficking victims is consent. Sex trafficking victims are forced into having sex for money. However, anyone under the age of 18 that engages in commercial sex acts is considered a victim of human trafficking, regardless of consent, according to National Center for Victims of Crime.

The International Labor Organization estimates that there are more than 24.9 million human trafficking victims worldwide, at any time.

From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime reported 5,968 new clients who recieved trafficking victim services and 3,886 existing clients needed ongoing services, an increase from 5,090 new clients and 3,285 existing clients in the 12 months prior. The 9,854 clients represented an "all-time high" number of clients receiving services during a one-year period, according to the DOJ.

To report suspected human trafficking call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text 233-733 (Be free).

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Four arrested in Visalia human trafficking, prostitution operation