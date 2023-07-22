Four arrests after latest Grangemouth oil refinery protest

Ineos protest

Four climate activists have been arrested following a further protest at the Ineos oil refinery in Grangemouth.

The protesters were among a group who gathered outside the plant early on Saturday morning.

Twenty people from the This Is Rigged organisation were arrested after targeting the same refinery on Wednesday.

On that occasion, police officers had to use climbing equipment to bring down protesters who had scaled oil tankers.

Following the latest arrests, Assistant Chief Constable Wendy Middleton said: "A further four people have been arrested and charged with offences under section 68 of the Public Order Act and breach of the peace at the Ineos site in Grangemouth.

"Decisions about how to police protests require us to balance complex and often competing rights and issues.

"We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest.

"The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protesters, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions."