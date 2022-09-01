Four arrests lead to the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms in Glynn County

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Glynn County Police Department’s criminal investigation division made several arrests in connection with illegal drugs and firearms.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A search warrant was issued and served at 1826 4th St. in Brunswick, Georgia by the Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the Department’s Special Response Team, Hostage Negotiations Team, Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Technicians, H.E.A.T. Traffic Unit, Uniform Patrol Division and Glynn County Fire/EMS personnel.

Davonnas Ke’Mon Johnson, 25, Johnny Kenneth Mitchell Jr., 31, William Henry Buford Brinkley, 25, and Letisha Roberta Calhoun, 29, were arrested and charged with individual crimes ranging from -- but not limited to -- possession of Schedule I and Schedule II substances, intent to distribute, trafficking, and possession of firearms.

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: T.D. #5 becomes Danielle over the vast N. Atlantic

Chief of Police Jacque Battiste stated that, “The Glynn County Police Department will pursue every legal option available to ensure that the residents of Glynn County feel safe in their neighborhoods. For those of you who have information that will help us in this effort, please let us know.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD Major Crimes Unit at 912-554-7802. You can submit information anonymously through Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845. You can also email tips to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories