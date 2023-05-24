Four arrests made in fatal off-campus party shooting at Frostburg

May 24—FROSTBURG, Md. — Two Frostburg State University students and two Baltimore men have been arrested in the May 7 shooting at a Frostburg rental property that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Westernport man and left three FSU students wounded, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit.

Alexander Ramon Redondo died of his injuries at UPMC Western Maryland following the 12:10 a.m. shooting that occurred during a party at the off-campus property on East College Avenue, investigators said.

Arrested on murder and conspiracy to commit murder and related charges were:

—Benjamin Laurent Atyam, 21, who was taken into custody on May 16 on the FSU campus after being served a warrant by Frostburg State University Police.

—Javon Vinson Epifanio, 22, of Baltimore, who was arrested May 18 at a private residence in Baltimore on a warrant served by the Maryland State Police Apprehension Unit.

—Malik Nigel Lewis, 19, of Baltimore, and Daiquan Tyrone Raymond Guy, 21, who is an FSU student, were arrested Tuesday at separate residences in Baltimore by state police after warrants were issued for their arrests.

All four men remained jailed without bond late Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending court appearances.

The East College Avenue incident also left two female FSU students with gunshot wounds. They were treated at UPMC Western Maryland and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia, where they were reported in stable condition following the incident.

Police said a male FSU student was treated at UPMC Western Maryland later in the day May 7 when he arrived there by private vehicle. His injuries were reportedly not of a life-threatening nature, police said.

Police reportedly became aware of a fifth victim who suffered a grazing gunshot wound and came forward during the investigation. That victim did not seek medical treatment.

Police said additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues by Frostburg Police and the C3I Unit.