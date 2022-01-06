Four arrests made in two cases by Mercer County Sheriff's Department detectives

Jan. 6—PRINCETON — Four Mercer County individuals are facing charges ranging from possession and distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors to grand larceny of an automobile after being arrested by detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The following individuals were arrested Wednesday by members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Allen Ray Howerton Jr., 35, of Princeton was arrested on four charges involving child pornography, according to Detective-Sergeant Steven A. Sommers with the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Howerton was charged with: possession/distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, 50-600 images; possession/distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, 50 or less images; possession/distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, 600 or more images; and possession/distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, 600 or more images.

Howerton is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

A second person, Robert Brian Lusk, 23, of Athens was arrested on a charge of possession/distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, 50-600 images, Sommers said. Sommers was the lead investigator in both the Howerton and Lusk cases.

In a separate and unrelated case, Derek Adam Schipper, 24, of Princeton was arrested on charges including grand larceny of an automobile, grand larceny and felony conspiracy. Gregory Stone Bryson, 25, of Princeton was arrested on charges including accessory before the fact-grand larceny of an automobile, grand larceny and felony conspiracy, Sommers said. Detective M. T. Hatfield was the case's lead investigator.

