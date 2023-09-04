Four astronauts splash down off coast of Florida, ending 6-month mission.
Four astronauts splash down off coast of Florida, ending 6-month mission.
Four astronauts splash down off coast of Florida, ending 6-month mission.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
FSU found some serious help in the transfer portal. The question is how far the Seminoles can go.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Shifting MVP odds created the perfect stage for Acuña to make a statement.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
AutoPacific conducted a survey of people planning to buy a new car in the next three years to learn what features they want.
A Lodge skillet, a mini waffle maker, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are most useful and popular kitchens you didn't know you needed.
Investors will face a holiday-shortened week after a run of economic data pared back bets on additional rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Just a week after Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon, India's space agency has already launched a rocket carrying Aditya-L1, its first mission dedicated to observing the sun.
A new household budget index from Primerica found the purchasing power of middle-income households increased in July but lags pre-pandemic times.
Google Nest device owners will have to pay at least $20 more if they want access to their security cameras' and doorbells' more sophisticated features and lengthier footage history.
I bought one and I have no regrets.
The share of million-dollar homes is rising across the US, leaving many homebuyers with few affordable options.
Walmart has spent $3.5 billion this year to acquire shares from certain Flipkart stakeholders and resolve liabilities with some PhonePe shareholders, illustrating just how aggressively it's betting on India at a time when its chief global rival Amazon is scaling back on its expenditures in the South Asian market. The $3.5 billion spending took place in the first six months of 2023, Walmart disclosed for the first time in an SEC filing Friday. Walmart's ownership in Flipkart now stands at about 80%.
US stocks closed mixed after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
Apple attempts to sway more soccer fans into signing up for MLS Season Pass with its newest discount. The subscription, which gives viewers access to every Major League Soccer game, now costs $14.99 per month or $29 for the rest of the 2023 season -- a significant drop from the original price tag of $99 per season. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ subscribers who sign up only pay $12.99 per month or $25 for the remainder of the season, compared to $79.