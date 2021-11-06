Four from Athens arrested on multiple charges

Nov. 6—The Ellis County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division conducted a probable cause traffic stop around 1 a.m. Nov. 1 on north IH-45 in Ennis, which led to the arrest of four people from Athens.

According to a press release, the deputy noticed uneven stacked pieces of fresh lumber in a truck

bed and questioned the occupants who told the deputy they were from Athens, traveling to a construction site in Dallas. The deputy noted the time and believed this to be an odd time to be enroute to a construction site.

As he continued his investigation, a search of the vehicle led to multiple criminal charges for all four occupants.

Daniel Sias, Misty Slover, Manuel Castellon, and Tommy McKinley were arrested and transported to the Ellis County Jail on multiple charges.

Sias, 48, is charged with unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon, theft of property, and burglary of vehicles. His bonds total $26,000.

Slover, 36, is charged with theft of property, unlawfully carrying weapon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary of vehicles. Her bonds total $27,000.

Castellon, 29, is charged with theft of property and burglary of vehicles. His bonds total $11,000.

McKinley, 34, is charged with theft of property, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon, burglary of vehicles, and other outstanding charges. His bonds total $44,500.