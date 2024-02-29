Four Athletes Sign from Labette Community College

PARSONS, KS – Labette Community College had four of its athletes sign on Wednesday afternoon.

Kariela Torres, Khiani Jackson, and Letitia and Mariana Franco will all play volleyball at the next level.

Torres will study Kinesiology at division II Arkansas Tech University, Jackson will study psychology at NAIA William Penn University, and the Torres sisters will study secondary education at division I Mississippi Valley State University.

