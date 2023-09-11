Four Augustans charged with bringing contraband into Georgia prison

Four Augustans were arrested in Washington County, Georgia, on Sept. 3 and charged with smuggling illegal items into a prison.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday saying four people were found on the premises of the Washington State Prison and identified as "suspicious."

An investigation revealed the individuals were "acting in concert together" in an effort to smuggle illegal items into the prison facility, according to the statement.

Shabria Hilton, 19; Damichael Bigham, 21; Naquonn Hickson, 19; and, Deonta Daniels, 17, all from Augusta, are charged with trading with inmates; items prohibited for possession by inmates; crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent of warden or superintendent; and, criminal trespass.

