Four beheaded in Guatemala prison riot, police say

·1 min read
Riot police officers enter a prison after a riot broke out at the facility, in the municipality of Cantel
Some 500 police officers were deployed to take control of the prison

Police in Guatemala say at least four prisoners have been beheaded during a fight between rival gangs.

The fight between inmates from the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs - along with other gangs linked to the drug trade - took place at the Cantel prison, located in Quetzaltenango.

The prison, 200km (125 miles) from the capital, has more than 2,000 inmates.

Some 500 police officers were deployed to take control of the prison, National Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said.

"At the moment we know of four dead... The preliminary information that we have is that they were beheaded," he said.

Police suspect that the riot was sparked by a member of one of the gangs attacking a rival in retaliation for a recent incident, he added.

Almost half of the roughly 3,500 violent deaths a year in Guatemala are carried out by gangs, officials say.

Recommended Stories

  • Opioid crisis: 'When America has a cold, Black America has pneumonia'

    America’s overdose crisis has put the spotlight on racial inequalities in drug policy, according to several experts.

  • Atatiana Jefferson’s sister files wrongful death suit against Fort Worth, city officials

    A now-former Fort Worth police officer fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson insider her home in October 2019.

  • Nearly half of violent criminals in Scotland are avoiding prison sentences, figures reveal

    Violent crime has surged in Scotland but more than half of those responsible are avoiding prison sentences, according to official figures published yesterday that prompted claims the SNP are letting them "off the hook." Government statistics released on Tuesday show that the overall number of criminal convictions in Scotland fell in 2019, continuing a trend of declining figures over the last 10 years. Despite violent crime rising between 2018-19 and 2019-20, with a 21 per cent increase in convictions from the previous year, only 52 per cent of these criminals were given a prison sentence. This rise in non-sexual violent crime is partly due to a rise in the number of people convicted for attempted murder and serious assault, up by 11 per cent compared to the previous year, according to the annual Criminal Proceedings in Scotland report. Meanwhile, convictions for rape and attempted rape decreased by eight per cent to 130. Chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, Sandy Brindley, said the conviction rate underlined the need for all political parties to follow through on their manifesto commitments to scrap the controversial ‘not proven’ verdict, which is unique to the Scottish justice system.

  • Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

    A journalist in Bangladesh known for her strong reporting on official corruption was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrets act which carries a possible death penalty, authorities said Tuesday. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press. Islam is known for reporting on corruption involving the Ministry of Health and others.

  • Shark kills surfer in rare incident off Australian coast

    A surfer was killed by a shark on Tuesday off the Australian east coast, police said.

  • Nord Stream 2: Biden waives US sanctions on Russian pipeline

    The US also waives sanctions on a Putin ally who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.

  • Malaysian police say five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants killed in raid

    Malaysian police said on Tuesday five suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group were killed in a shootout in the state of Sabah on the Malaysian portion of Borneo, state news agency Bernama reported. The Abu Sayyaf group, whose members pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014, is based in the southern Philippines and is notorious for bombings, beheadings, extortions and kidnap-for-ransom activities. Authorities in Malaysia have stepped up efforts to crack down on militant activity in recent years after an attack linked to Islamic State in the capital Kuala Lumpur in 2016 and others in neighbouring countries.

  • 13 Rocking Chairs That Aren’t Your Grandma’s Rocking Chair

    The bold aqua color sets the tone for this outdoor rocking chair that pretty much screams summertime. Choose from two color options: a black-stained wood frame with a white seat and woven back, or a natural wood finish frame with a white seat and gray woven back.

  • Spain sends army as 5,000 migrants reach Ceuta

    Footage from local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco.Soldiers started patrolling the border along with Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday (May 17) and Tuesday (May 18), he said.A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will also work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets.One person died in Monday's crossing, the spokesman said.

  • An audit gave the all-clear. Others alleged slavery

    In December 2020, with coronavirus infections spreading rapidly across factories and workers' dormitories in Malaysia, officials raided latex glove maker Brightway Holdings near Kuala Lumpur. Nineteen months earlier, inspectors from a social-auditing firm - private contractors that help companies monitor environmental, social and other ethical standards in industries from toys to palm oil - had visited the same three facilities. In three reports over 350 pages, they had detailed 61 violations of global ethical standards and checked boxes for 50 violations of Malaysian labour laws.

  • 14 celebrities who don't identify as either male or female

    These Hollywood stars have opened up about gender identity. Some have come out as non-binary or fluid, while others prefer to ditch the labels.

  • AD's 2021 Hotel Awards

    Transformed by the AD100 designer Ken Fulk, this historic Austin man- sion (now an Auberge Resort) brims with color, pattern, and glamour galore, from the lemon-hued lounge chairs and umbrellas that ring the pool to the Pierre Frey fabric that cocoons the showstopper LaVerne suite. Get it now! Atelier Ace reunited with AD100 firm Roman and Williams on the hip hotel group’s latest stronghold, a ground-up building in downtown Brooklyn where industrial details blend with artisanal touches. Get it now! Part luxury safari, part arts incubator, this resort features commissions by contemporary South African talents on the order of Porky Hefer, Andile Dyalvane, and Adam Birch.

  • Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

    The National Weather Service warned Wednesday that more rain is expected this week in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, including areas where flooding has already caused misery this week. Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana on Thursday and Friday, two areas already hard hit.

  • 10 Generous Financial Gifts (Other Than Cash) for Grads

    Graduation season has arrived and you want to give something different than a card with cash tucked inside. While you still want your gift to have a financial theme, you'd like it to be a little more...

  • Kansas City police officer fatally shot ‘defenseless and fleeing’ dog, lawsuit says

    The lawsuit claims the officers killed the dog, Sierra, without just cause.

  • Ex-FARC leader Jesus Santrich killed in Venezuela, dissident group says

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Jesus Santrich, one of the most prominent leaders of a group of Colombia's former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace accord, has been killed in Venezuela in an operation by Colombia's military, former FARC dissidents said late on Tuesday. Santrich was traveling by a truck in Venezuela when it was attacked by Colombian commandos the dissident group, which calls itself the Segunda Marquetalia, said in a statement. Santrich, who initially backed the 2016 peace deal, was wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges and had long been thought to be based in Venezuela.

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“Okay, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michael Cohen said he believes Trump will 'flip on all of them,' including his children, in the New York investigation into his company

    Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who is cooperating with prosecutors, said: "I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself.

  • Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

    It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden's meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year by Israel’s Channel 13.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.