Four Bellevue armed robbery suspects arrested in Kent

With the assistance of Kent police, Bellevue police arrested four armed robbery suspects early Tuesday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Bellevue officers responded to an alarm in the 3000 block of 156th Avenue Southeast.

When officers arrived, they learned from employees of the marijuana dispensary that four people armed with handguns came into the store, and stole cash registers and merchandise.

When the suspects left the scene in multiple cars, there were trackers attached to the money.

Officers tracked the suspects to an apartment complex in the 23400 block of 91st Avenue South in Kent.

When investigators arrived, they saw loose cash and product around one of the suspect’s cars.

Officers surrounded the apartment building where the tracker was pinging.

Two of the suspects ran out the back of the building and were arrested by officers.

The other suspects were arrested at the front door.

Two adults, 18 and 22, were booked into the King County Jail. The two other suspects, both 17, were booked into the King County Youth Detention Center.



