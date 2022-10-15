Four bodies recovered from Oklahoma river await official IDs, police say

OKMULGEE, OKLA. - The bodies of four men were recovered from the Deep Fork River Friday night, as authorities tried to determine if the men were the same ones reported missing on bicycle rides Sunday.

Identifications of the men recovered from the river have not been made official, according to an update from Police Chief Joe Prentice late Friday.

Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, all of Okmulgee, were reported missing by family members after the men went on bicycle rides Sunday and did not return.

"The recovery process has been completed from the river on Sharp Road," Prentice posted on Facebook Friday night about 10:30 p.m. "The process went much faster than I anticipated. Four male bodies were recovered from the river."

The city of Okmulgee, also the capital of the Muscogee Creek Nation, is in Okmulgee County, about 40 miles south of Tulsa.

Prentice said a passerby reported "suspicious items" in the river southwest of Okmulgee. He said there were parts of what appeared to be multiple human remains visible above the water.

The bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office in Tulsa for autopsies.

Police reported Monday all four men were close friends and were thought to have left Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee about 8 p.m. Sunday on bicycles. Two of the men were thought to have cellphones with them, but attempts to call the phones went straight to voicemail, police reported.

