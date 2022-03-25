Four boys, ages 11 to 16, arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on I-5 in Tacoma

Authorities have arrested four boys, ages 11, 12, 14 and 16, who are suspected of committing a drive-by shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Sunday.

The boys were booked into the Remann Hall juvenile detention center Thursday for investigation of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

The shooting occurred about 4:40 p.m. on the ramp from northbound I-5 to eastbound 38th Street. The driver of a Toyota 4Runner told troopers a maroon van cut him off, prompting him to sound his horn. The van slowed, and someone in the front passenger seat fired at least five shots at the Toyota, striking it twice, troopers said.

No one was hit.

After hearing of the van’s involvement in the shooting, employees of a nearby business contacted authorities to report that four people in a similar vehicle stole ammunition from the business shortly before the shooting, the news release stated.

This van is thought to be involved in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Sunday. Authorities arrested four boys Thursday in connection with the case.

Troopers obtained surveillance footage, which showed the thieves and the van, and shared it with local law enforcement agencies.

On Thursday morning, Eatonville police officers spotted the van near Eatonville High School. When the officers tried to stop the van, it took off, according to the news release.

The Eatonville officers gave chase, following the van into Roy, where Eatonville and Roy police and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested the boys.

State patrol detectives believe the boys might be linked to other violent crimes in Pierce County, the news release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects and/or the maroon passenger van is asked to contact detective James Meldrum at 360-890-5870.