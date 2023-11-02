Four break-ins, one prowling incident reported following Olalla Post Office burglary

OLALLA – Kitsap County sheriff's investigators have recorded four break-ins at residences with addresses that had mail held through the Olalla Post Office after it was broken into in mid-October. Two vehicles were stolen from those addresses, and a prowler was reported at a fifth residence that also had its mail held through the post office, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Following the post office break-in last month, cards identifying addresses that had their mail held were reported missing.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kevin McCarty said that in each of the five cases, residents of the addresses had their mail held while they were out of town. Some were away on vacations, and others were out of the area for the winter. At one of the addresses, a vehicle, a fifth of Jack Daniel's and a 100-year-old 22-caliber Winchester rifle were taken, he said.

"There's nothing like a pattern that shows us they were looking for this particular thing or that particular thing, they went into these homes and were looking for X," McCarty said.

Kitsap County ballots for the upcoming Nov. 7 general election were mailed on Oct. 17, after the break-in at the Olalla Post Office, Kitsap County Auditor Paul Andrews said.

More: Mail hold cards go missing after Olalla Post Office break-in, home burglarized

"We haven't had calls, but the nice thing about the way the system is set up is that if there was somebody who says they didn't receive a ballot, we can suspend the initial ballot that we issued to them and can issue them a new ballot," he said, noting that voters can track the status of their ballots through the state's VoteWA.gov portal.

In the prowling incident, a woman called 911 on Oct. 16 after she and her husband arrived home following a trip, parked inside their garage and noticed a vehicle that they didn't recognize pull up into their driveway, McCarty said. A woman who got out of the vehicle began to go around the side of their home, and when the woman saw one of the residents, she ran back to her vehicle, which then left.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it was offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary at the post office at 6030 SE Burley Olalla Road, which it said occurred between 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Postal inspector John Wiegand wrote in an email that investigators were looking into the incident and were working through contacting various victims within the case.

"With burglaries like this it can be a time consuming effort to identify and contact the victims," he wrote. "We do ask if someone has been a victim and not been contacted by us to please reach out to our 24-hrs line, especially if you had any financial losses associated with the burglary. The main reason people commit the crimes of burglary or mail theft is then to commit additional crimes such as (identity) theft after."

Anyone with information about the break-in at the post office may contact investigators by calling 1-877-876-2455 and referencing case No. 4157657-BURG.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Five incidents reported following Olalla Post Office burglary